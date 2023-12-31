Cadaver recovered from sea after being found near Żebbuġ, Gozo

A cadaver was discovered near Żebbuġ, Gozo, police said.

According to the statement, the dead body was reported at around noon near Qolla l-Bajda in Gozo.

Police rushed to the scene while requesting assistance from the Civil Protection Department, who were able to recover the body from the sea. Investigations show that the body is likely that of a man who is yet to be identified.

Magistrate Brigett Sultana was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry, while an autopsy on the cadaver is to be conducted to establish an identity and cause of death.

Police investigations are still ongoing.