Government to announce measures to ease rising cost of living

Government will soon announce measures aimed at aiding the, “fight against the increased cost of living,” prime minister Robert Abela has announced.

In his New Year's address, Abela reiterated Malta's belief that success is achieved through investment, not austerity, as he looked ahead towards 2024.

“We will start a new year, despite all the challenges that surround us, with keen optimism,” Abela opened. Acknowledging the challenges posed by a tumultuous international landscape, Abela asserted that Malta would continue to move forward.

Reflecting on the circumstances faced by many overseas, the prime minister said that Malta is on a path of investment and progress. “We even came to an agreement with all our social partners to deliver the highest increase in the minimum wage our country has ever seen.”

The successes of 2023, including hosting the Games of the Small States of Europe and EuroPride, were highlighted as moments of national pride and inspiration for future achievements.

Recognizing the challenges of an ageing population, Abela said that government welcomes workers from other countries.

“I believe we should not take the populist approach and speak about these foreign workers in a disrespectful manner as though they came to our country to cause us harm. Or as though they are people of lesser dignity or value,” Abela said

Addressing the record disinterest in politics that characterised 2023, Abela invited citizens to share their thoughts and ideas for the greater good of the country.

Abela, along with his family, extended New Year wishes to all.