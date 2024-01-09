Cabinet approves launch of Climate Change Authority

Cabinet has approved the setting up of the ‘Authority for Climate Change’ and several environmental schemes for businesses, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In a Facebook post, Abela said cabinet took the decision on Tuesday to set up the authority.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of this generation and its effects are huge. We need a focused effort so that Malta, even if it is a small country, continues to play its part.”

Energy minister Miriam Dalli had announced last July that this new authority would be set up. It was promised after a series of electricity cuts affected several localities in Malta and Gozo during a heat dome in the Mediterranean.

Dalli had said that the authority will monitor the impact of climate change and coordinate actions to mitigate its effects.

“In the coming days we will explain and provide more details. We will continue to implement the environmental priorities we put forward,” Abela said.

