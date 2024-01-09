Scam warning as recipients receive fake SMS asking for tax bill to be settled immediately

A fraudulent SMS is doing the rounds in which the recipient is being asked to pay a tax debt of €960, the Tax Commissioner has warned.

The authorities said the message is not being sent from the Malta Tax and Customs Administration and whoever receives it should not access the link provided.

“Where a tax payment is due, this is not made through a link provided in a message,” the MTCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fraudulent SMS asks the recipient to settle the tax bill immediately, warning that unless this is done a seizure will be carried on a specific day. The SMS also provides a link to a false site for the fictitious payment to be made.

This is another in a series of scams currently doing the rounds. Only last week, MaltaPost warned of a similar fraudulent SMS that was asking recipients to settle an outstanding fee for parcel delivery to be affected.