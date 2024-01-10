What do young people want? ‘Good jobs and a beautiful, clean country,’ Abela tells youth forum

Young people want “good jobs” and “a beautiful, clean country”, Robert Abela told the Youth Advisory Forum that is advising government on policy decisions.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a meeting of the nine-member forum made up of young people aged between 16 and 33.

“Malta is a place where young people can fulfil their aspirations and this forum is the tool that will ensure this is achieved,” Abela said.

The Youth Advisory Forum was set up last year and eight of its members were chosen after a public call. The ninth member was nominated by the National Youth Council.

The members will serve for a term of 18 months and the forum will serve as a sounding board for ideas on issues of national importance and not just those that interest young people.

Abela said the contribution of the young people on the forum will help policy makers achieve better results for the country.

The forum is made up of: Michaela Vassallo, 22, nominated by the National Youth Council; Francesco Giuseppe Giorgino, 16; Amy-Jo Mifsud, 25; Aleandra Muscat, 24; Neil Muscat, 26; Omar Rababah, 32; Bernice Sant, 33; Thomas Sciberras Herrera, 20; and Ġorġ Vella, 23.