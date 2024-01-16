Plan to make tap water more palatable unveiled

Maltese households can expect better-tasting tap water as part of a decade-long national initiative for Malta's water sector.

On Tuesday, environment minister Miriam Dalli announced that the plan will spread from 2023 to 2033.

The Water Services Corporation will execute this plan, entailing upgrades to Malta's reverse osmosis facilities and significant amplification in the production of "new water" – treated drainage water repurposed for irrigating fields and farmland.

Here it was stated that approximately 41% or €126m of the plan's budget is anticipated to be sourced from EU funds.

Last Sunday, MaltaToday reported that tap water is being utilised by one of Malta’s main bottlers given its known quality. In 2022, a study by MCAST researchers had shown that for years, Maltese households shun tap water for its taste.

An effort to standardise taste across the islands had already kicked off. WSC CEO Karl Cilia stated that last year saw the initial phase, reducing groundwater in tap water from 40% to 35%, with 65% produced through reverse osmosis.

This not only diminished chloride levels but also decreased water extraction from the table by approximately 1.5 million cubic metres.

The subsequent phase involves enhancing the Ta’ Qali water reservoir's capacity to create a tap water blend, slated for distribution as a central hub, with another process scheduled for Gozo.

During the press conference, Miriam Dalli outlined a €46m investment to better the new water network, boosting daily production by 6,000 cubic metres.

This initiative, crucial for addressing worsening drought conditions due to climate change, aims to enhance the sustainable reuse of sewage and decrease reliance on groundwater extraction, Dalli said.

Additionally, the WSC intends to employ artificial intelligence to combat water theft, with systems tracking usage and detecting unauthorised extraction or metre bypassing. The initial implementation detected over 100 cases in 2023, recovering €1,000,000 in backdated payments.

This technology will also facilitate the centralised distribution of new water to farms based on their requirements, considering field size and crop types. The plan envisions a one-third increase in water production through reverse osmosis plants and a reinforcement of wastewater management.