Freezing rain and snow in Munich forces Air Malta flight cancellations

Air Malta has cancelled two flights to and from Munich on Wednesday due to freezing rain and snow at Munich Airport.

In a press release, the airline said it is cancelling flights KM306 to Munich, scheduled to depart at 9:05am, and KM307 to Malta, departing Munich at 12:25pm.

Instead, the airline will be transferring affected passengers onto later same-day flights. These include KM308 to Munich, scheduled to depart at 3:40pm, and KM309 from Munich to Malta, scheduled to depart at 6:55pm.

Passengers looking to rebook their travel to an alternative flight can contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre at +356 21662211 for alternative flight options.

The Customer Service Centre is available from Monday to Friday, 8am till 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 6pm.

Passengers who wish to receive a full ticket refund can send an email to [email protected]. Passengers who have booked their flights through a travel agent are advised to contact their respective agent, who can submit a refund request on their behalf.