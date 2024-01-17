Caritas among church organisations calling for prohibition of HHC

Caritas Malta was among a number of Maltese church organisations that has called for the prohibition of sales of HHC products in Malta.

In a statement on Tuesday, Caritas Malta, Fondazzjoni Oasi, the Church Schools Association, and the Secretariat for Catholic Education stated that the widespread availability and marketing of such products have played a role in normalising cannabis use.

Additionally, they expressed concern that these circumstances have facilitated easy access to these products by children and youth.

In November 2023, MaltaToday had reported that a variety of HHC products are being sold in shops, vending machines, and even on food courier services Bolt and Wolt. HHC, short for hexahydrocannabinol, is a semi-synthetic cannabinoid whose popularity in Europe is on the rise as a cannabis substitute.

“Since the legalisation of Cannabis in Malta, these products have emerged on our market and unfortunately are not illegal as yet,” Caritas stated.

In their statement, Caritas expressed that the relevant authorities, including ARUC, will heed the concerns raised and promptly take action to prohibit all products containing HHC. This is seen as a measure to safeguard communities, with a particular emphasis on protecting children and youth from potential harm.

The organisations also appealed to outlet owners to, “refrain from selling such products, especially to minors.”

Last Sunday, MaltaToday spoke to president of the cannabis advocacy group Releaf, Andrew Bonello. Bonello, while explaining the difference between HHC products and natural cannabis, did not call for a prohibition of the products. “Prohibition does not lead to the eradication of that product, it just makes it go underground,” he noted.