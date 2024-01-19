PN questions appointments to new national airline

The Nationalist Party is questioning the appointment of AirMalta's current chairman David Curmi as the director of Malta's new national airline.

In a statement on Friday, the PN stated that Curmi failed to save AirMalta despite a €258,000 salary and how he will be able to achieve the new national airline's goals.

The PN also questioned why government decided to appoint Knighthood Global Ltd as the new airline's consultants, while paying them €200,000 a month after they failed in their consultancy to save AirMalta.

"The success of the new national airline depends on a fresh start, with new ideas and a new strategy," the PN stated. The opposition noted that the re-appointments mentioned above are not good signs for the new airline.

"The new national airline merits more than a game of musical chairs between the people and consultants who will be written down in the history of this country as those who led AirMalta to close down," the PN concluded.

The statement was signed by PN shadow minister for tourism, Mario de Marco.