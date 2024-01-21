Grech lambasts government's proposed drug reform

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has once again lambasted government’s proposed reform of drug laws, repeating that the proposed limits give way for drug trafficking.

Grech was interviewed by Newsbook’s Deputy News Editor, Matthew Mamo on Sunday.

“Everyone is telling you that this is trafficking,” Grech said, noting that 500 pills of ecstasy, among other changes to the maximum drug possession proposed, is overkill.

Earlier this month, government proposed a “moderate increase” in the maximum amounts of drugs in a person’s possession that can be considered as being for personal use before the drug court’s jurisdiction is exceeded. That would mean 500 ecstasy pills, up from the current 300; up to 200 grams of heroin or cocaine instead of the current 100, and 500 grams of cannabis rather than 300 grams as the law currently stands.

Grech likened government’s attitude on this proposal with its hardheadedness on the watered-down abortion bill and its refusal to open a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. Grech reminded those present of the fact that government performed u-turns in both of those instances.

The PN leader also spoke about recent news of promotions within TVM, where two journalists, Liam Carter and Massimo Axisa, were chosen as TVM’s new shift editors.

Here, Grech called for a fairer process for appointments within PBS, while stating that the PN will keep pushing for this to happen. Grech pledged to make significant reforms in the national broadcaster.

The opposition leader was also quizzed on his nominations for the next Maltese President, which for the first time will be appointed following a two-thirds majority in parliament.

MaltaToday had reported that the PN will be putting forward the names of former PN minister Dolores Cristina, Caritas’ PR and fundraising officer Marica Cassar and serving magistrate Joe Mifsud as the party’s nominees for a successor to President George Vella.

While stating that he cannot speak publicly about the PN’s nominees, Grech called for a discussion with the Prime Minister, as he stated that Robert Abela has not yet approached Grech.

“Do not expect to come to me during the final month and impose a name. An agreement means that the two sides must discuss,” Grech stated addressing Abela.

Grech was also asked about the ongoing court case filed by the PN aimed at pressuring the government to reimburse the concession to the Steward hospitals for more than €400 million, bringing the money back into state coffers.

Once more, Grech stated that the PN is determined to make sure that the institutions that are supposed to safeguard the national interest do their job. Here, Grech called for an investigation into every incident where a public official failed to do their job.

“We cannot keep having everyone unaccountable,” he said.

Finally, Grech was quizzed on ex-PN MP Franco Debono, as he was asked what his response would be if Debono came to him and asked to be a part of the PN once more.

Grech responded that Debono is already a part of the PN, noting his contributions to the party.

The PN leader stated that it is important that everyone understands that the PN is a party of “us” not a party of “me.”