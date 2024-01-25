MUT suspends MCAST directives after progress on collective agreement talks

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) shall be suspending a directive on student examination marks, with effect from Tuesday 30 January, after progress on talks for a new collective agreement.

The union said it reached a way forward on negotiations for a new collective agreement for academic grades at MCAST.

“There were intense meetings in the past weeks to iron out differences between the sides and to expedite negotiations of a new agreement,” the MUT said.

Reacting to the union’s decision, MCAST said the school and the union jointly committed to concluding negotiations on the new collective agreement for the academic grades.

“The negotiations on staff working conditions have been constructive, and significant progress has been made,” the school said.

“MCAST will continue collaborating throughout the upcoming process to achieve the optimum outcome for the College community and all stakeholders.”

The breakthrough comes after negotiations between MCAST and the MUT stalled, prompting the union to issue directives whereby lecturing grades were to refrain from publishing exam marks.

Students protested the stalled negotiations by organising a walk-out from classes last Friday.

In reaction to the suspended directives, the Nationalist Party said the government should not have left students in the dark over whether they would receive their assignment and exam marks.

“The Nationalist Party urges the government to stop postponing negotiations with MCAST, because the price of the delay is being paid by all lecturers and students,” shadow minister Justin Schembri said.