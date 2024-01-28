'Government remains committed to the citizen's wellbeing,' Abela says at PL open day

Prime Minister Robert Abela asserted the government's unity and dedication to enhancing the lives of citizens during an open day at the Labour Party's headquarters in Ħamrun on Sunday.

Addressing party supporters, Abela emphasised the party's commitment to its promises and highlighted various projects and initiatives that had been successfully implemented in the early weeks of the year.

"We gave our word that this will be a strong year for our country, and that's how it is," Abela said, underscoring the government's continuous efforts to support the people.

He said the administration's daily commitment to ensuring that the citizens feel the government's backing, even in the face of criticism against their initiatives.

The Prime Minister outlined the government's focus on robust initiatives, including the imminent implementation of the third social pact, set to commence next week.

This pact aims to stabilise the prices of 400 essential food products, providing a measure of economic relief for the public.

Abela acknowledged the challenges posed by rising food prices but expressed confidence in the government's ability to bring about positive change through dialogue and conviction.

While warning against those attempting to undermine the effectiveness of these initiatives, Abela said the government's genuine concern for the well-being and sentiments of the people.

Against the backdrop of an exhibition showcasing the Malta Labour Party's history, Abela credited the party for spearheading significant changes, particularly in the social sphere.

Reflecting on achievements such as family grants and pension increases, Abela highlighted the party's determination to defy skeptics and implement policies that benefit the citizens.