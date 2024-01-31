Another dog found covered in his own blood after being shot

Another unfortunate incident involving a dog being shot has been reported by the Association for Abandoned Animals on Wednesday.

This distressing event occurred just a few days after a similar incident where another dog was discovered wounded, having been shot at close range.

"And another dog shot… Our hearts are sick and sore… This happened a little over a week ago, and the dog is okay and in recovery at the AAA sanctuary,” the AAA said when their dismay and shock on Facebook.

The animal rescue centre is currently caring for the newly injured dog, named Snoops, which was found covered in his own blood and wounds.

Subsequent X-rays revealed numerous pellets scattered throughout the dog's small body.

However, the update is positive, with reports indicating that Snoops is now doing well and is in the process of recovering at the AAA sanctuary.

In a follow-up Facebook post, the Association shared a video of Snoops lying on a mattress, visibly shaken in agony, highlighting the severe impact of this heart-wrenching incident.

This incident follows another recent case involving a Pharaoh Hound/Fox Terrier mix named Bobby, who was discovered with severe injuries just last week.

Initially, officials believed Bobby had been run over, but upon further examination by a vet, it was determined that Bobby had been mauled by another dog.

However, an X-ray on Saturday revealed a different, disturbing truth.

Images from the X-ray displayed Bobby's head, neck, and back peppered with lead pellets, indicating that the dog had been shot at close range.