Updated | Prime Minister turns up at farmers protest on Floriana Granaries

Prime Minister Robert Abela has turned up at the farmers’ protest in Floriana.

Farmers could be heard complaining with the PM about the overregulation which governs the sector, insisting such bureaucracy is killing off the sector.

“You do not know what it means to be a farmer, none of you do. You’re not understanding that you are killing off the sector!” one of the protestors could be heard telling Abela.

Maltese farmers joined the Europe-wide protests against the EU plans they say will threaten the livelihoods of farmers.

Vehicles that departed from the Ta’ Qali car park, adjacent to the farmers' market, and proceed towards Floriana, passing through Attard, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida, and Pieta, finally arriving in Floriana (Triq Sarria) where vehicles will be parked, and a press conference held.

Farmers are also voicing their concerns on how the sector is being ignored by the political class, leading to its eventual demise.

They insist the importation of products is forcing consumers to buy foreign products over Maltese ones.

The farmers are also complaining on what they claim is over-regulation imposed by EU law.

On Thursday, MaltaToday reported that Maltese farmers intending to join the protest were contacted by the Agriculture Ministry to not participate in Friday’s protest.