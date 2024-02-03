MHRA backs farmers' protests, calls on government to protect the sector's interests in EU discussions

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has given its backing to Friday's protests by local farmers, expressing its concern about how the EU institutions are addressing their needs.

In a statement on Saturday the MHRA said it encouraged the government to actively engage at EU levels to champion the interests of local farmers and the implementation of policies that would support a sustainable and flourishing agricultural sector.

MHRA President Tony Zahra stressed the crucial need to safeguard the interests of Maltese farmers who provide fresh agricultural produce and called for increased recognition of farmers’ needs. Zahra called for “genuine support to overcome obstacles hindering farmers’ production,” and voiced its dissatisfaction with the European Commission’s imposition of environmental requirements on the agricultural sector “without sufficient explanation, dialogue, or financial support.”

The veteran hotelier also urged the government and Maltese MEPs to continue advocating for them within the EU. He also highlighted what he described as the “pivotal role of farmers not only in the tourism industry but also in the wider economy,” underlining the significant contribution they make to national food security.

There was an intrinsic link between a thriving agricultural sector and the overall well-being of the Maltese population, Zahra said, calling on the government to ensure ongoing support for a reliable source of fresh local produce.