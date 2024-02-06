Paola's main road to undergo remedial works

Infrastructure Malta is set to commence “remedial works” on the main road surface from Triq Ħal Luqa to Piazza Antoine De Paule in the heart of Paola.

In a Facebook post, Infrastructure Malta said that the remedial works will primarily address significant road surface damage occurring between the Health Centre and the Hibernians Football Club.

In 2020, MaltaToday had reported that the overhaul of Paola’s main square that was completed in 2018 was already peppered with defects.

Among others, the lighting system at the top part of the square was not functional because the wiring was not in place. The wiring for the zebra crossing had not been installed, both ground fountains in the square were not operating because the reservoirs that feed them did not store water, and the benches were already rusty.

The square itself will not be subject to Infrastructure Malta’s works.

To minimise disruptions to daily routines and community activities, Infrastructure Malta said that the majority of the works will be carried out after 19:00. The agency stated that it has implemented specific measures, including temporary road signage, to facilitate the use of alternative routes where possible.

The works are scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 8, to Thursday, February 29, 2024.