St Vincent de Paul management assures no relocation or euthanasia of cats in cat café

The management of elderly residence St Vincent de Paul has said there is no intention to relocate or euthanise the cats residing in the home’s Cat Café’

Welcoming a decision by the First Hall of the Civil Court, the residence management said the cats are receiving all the necessary care.

In a statement, SVDP management said intensive work is underway on-site to provide the cats with the best possible living conditions.

They said an agreement was reached with a veterinarian whereby all cats are being neutered, microchipped, and provided with the necessary care and medication. This will cost between €120 and €130 for each cat.

Apart from this, a substantial amount of food and bedding has been purchased, including specialised gastrointestinal food for cats with specific needs, the management said.

SVDP employees and volunteers are cleaning and carrying out maintenance works on the rooms. Food donations for the cats are also being received from volunteer groups, companies and individuals.

“Once the renovations are completed, the Cat Café’ will be part of an animal-assisted therapeutic farm, serving as a therapy for elderly residents and that will be open to the public,” the residence said.