[WATCH] Robert Abela refuses to say whether discussions on next president have begun

Prime minister Robert Abela has refused to answer whether he has spoken to the opposition leader regarding the appointment of Malta’s next president.

President George Vella’s term is set to end next April, and his successor will be the first president appointed through a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Responding to MaltaToday, Abela refused to confirm or deny that talks between him and opposition leader Bernard Grech have started.

Last September, MaltaToday had reported that Bernard Grech informed his parliamentary group that he will be presenting the three names to Prime Minister Robert Abela when discussions on Vella’s successor get underway.

The names were former PN minister Dolores Cristina, Caritas’ PR and fundraising officer Marica Cassar and serving magistrate Joe Mifsud.

READ ALSO: Looking forward 2024: After George: Trojan horse, rubber stamp, or breath of fresh air?

On Monday, Abela said that he would not say if talks are underway so that he would respect the incumbent president.

Abela did not seem rushed by the incoming deadline, as he noted, "There are still a few weeks left before April 4."

When pressed, Abela said that the confidentiality of the talks does not only apply to the proposed names but also to the procedures themselves.

In January, Bernard Grech had stated that the discussions between Abela and himself had not yet started, as he noted the approaching deadline to appoint George Vella’s successor.