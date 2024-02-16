Police arrest two over illegal cultivation of cannabis

Two have been arrested over the illegal cultivation of cannabis, the police have said.

A spokesperson said investigations by the police led to a search being carried out at a residence in Triq San Tumas, Fgura.

A 40-year-old man from Bormla and a 24-year-old woman from Fgura were arrested.

12 cannabis plants, as well as glass bottles with plastic baggies, cannabis, and other items related to the trafficking of drugs were found at the residence.

A search was also carried out at a farm owned by the man in Triq Wied il-Għajn, Żejtun, with five more cannabis plants found at the property.

The woman was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and instructed experts to assist him with the case.

The couple are being held at the Floriana lockup, and will be charged in front of magistrate Monica Vella later today.