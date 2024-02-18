Solidarity protest on Monday in honour of Alexei Navalny

Repubblika is rallying Maltese and Gozitans for a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Kappara on Monday to pay tribute to the late Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader.

Navalny's recent death in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle has sparked widespread condemnation of his 19-year prison sentence and raised concerns about human rights violations.

Navalny, known for his opposition to President Vladimir Putin, faced numerous challenges, including surviving Kremlin-linked assassination attempts. His sudden death while taking a walk in prison has fuelled outrage and calls for justice.

Repubblika, along with other NGOs, expressed shock at Navalny's demise, describing him as a modern-day hero who sacrificed his life for the cause of freedom and democracy in Russia. Despite being denied freedom by Putin, Navalny's dignity and commitment to his country remained unwavering.

The protest, scheduled for Monday at 7pm in front of the Russian Embassy in Kappara, aims to convey support and solidarity to Navalny's family and the Russian citizens fighting for democracy and fundamental human rights.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos of Navalny, candles, and flowers to "emphasise the collective grief and determination to stand against injustice."