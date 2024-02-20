Maltese parliament observes minute’s silence in show of respect to Alexei Navalny

The Maltese parliament observed a minute’s silence on Tuesday in a show of respect to Russian dissident and Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

The initiative was suggested by Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami after parliamentary question time and taken on board by the government side. Speaker Anglu Farrugia also agreed with the suggestion.

Fenech Adami also suggested that the San Gwann local council name a road in Kappara next to the Russian embassy after Alexei Navalny in a clear dig at the Russian government.

Flowers and candles placed outside the embassy during a commemoration for Navalny organised by Repubblika on Monday evening were removed shortly after the activity ended.

Navalny died in a remote prison in the Arctic Circle last Friday with relatives and aides blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for his death. He was jailed on politically motivated charges.

Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg has called for an “independent and transparent” investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding Navalny’s death.

The Russian authorities have so far refused to release Navalny’s body to his family.