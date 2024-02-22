Renewable energy schemes, feed-in tariffs extended

The Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) announced on Thursday the extension of renewable energy schemes and feed-in tariffs for another year.

Starting from this Friday, applications will be open for individuals and businesses interested in participating in these initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy practices.

Under the Feed-in Tariff initiative, households and businesses stand to benefit from a fixed rate of 15c/kWh for electricity generated through grid-connected renewables over a period of 20 years.

To further incentivise the adoption of renewable energy systems in households, the government has allocated €4,800,000 for the upcoming year. Applicants investing in photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems may choose from a range of refund options tailored to their needs:

- Option A: PV system with standard solar inverter, covering 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €2,500 per system and €625/kWp.

- Option B: PV system with hybrid inverter, offering 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €3,000 per system and €750/kWp.

- Option C: Hybrid/Battery inverter and battery, providing 80% of eligible costs for battery storage up to a maximum of €7,200 per system and €720/kWh, along with 80% of eligible costs for the hybrid inverter up to a maximum of €1,800 per system and €450/kWp.

- Option D: Battery storage only, covering 80% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €7,200 per system and €720/kWh.

Applicants opting for Option B may also apply for Option D simultaneously. Additionally, beneficiaries of a Renewable Energy Systems (RES) grant installing a new PV system (Option A or B) will receive a feed-in tariff of 10c5/kWh for 20 years.

Ing. Marjohn Abela highlighted that REWS is launching four invitations to bid (ITB) for entrepreneurs interested in investing in large renewable energy projects, including solar farms and wind turbines. The ITBs will cater to systems ranging from 40kW up to less than 1,000kW.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised the importance of grid-connected renewables in reducing carbon footprints for households and businesses. She further revealed the ministry's plans to encourage large-scale investments in offshore floating wind and solar farms, with upcoming calls for investors to develop projects in Malta's exclusive economic zone.

Prospective applicants can expect more details on the ITBs and renewable energy schemes on the REWS website starting from March 1. For inquiries, individuals can reach out to REWS via email ([email protected]), telephone (2295 5000), or contact the Servizz.gov helpline at 153.