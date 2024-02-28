Cardiologist Robert Xuereb to head Foundation for Medical Services

Cardiologist Robert Xuereb has been appointed chief executive of the Foundation for Medical Services, replacing Carmen Ciantar.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Health Ministry. The statement did not say whether Xuereb will continue to offer clinical services at Mater Dei Hospital in view of the new appointment.

Ciantar, former health minister Chris Fearne’s ex campaign manager, was replaced after the health portfolio was shifted to Jo Etienne Abela in January’s reshuffle.

Xuereb is considered a pioneer of cardiology services in Malta, having been a protagonist when the cardiological interventions started being done in Malta in the 1990s.

In 2023, Xuereb was decorated with the honour Ġieħ ir-Repubblika by President George Vella for his outstanding services to the country.

The Foundation for Medical Services, a government entity, is responsible for delivering healthcare infrastructure.

The government had originally identified Colonel Mark Mallia to head the organisation but he jumped ship to be appointed instead as CEO at Transport Malta.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela wished Xuereb well in his new role.