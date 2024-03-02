Paola facade collapse revealed flaws in method statement

The excavation method statement for a Paola construction site which recently made headlines, wrongly stated that the site is located on a much stronger rock foundation than it really is.

The site in question was in the limelight after the developer behind the project, Francesco Raniero Grima, had closed the road without having a permit in order to carry out the demolition of the facade. The facade accidentally ended up crashing down into the street, where luckily no one was injured.

MaltaToday saw the excavation, demolition, and construction method statements belonging to the site, along with an independent geologist report which was required as the proposed excavation was deeper than two metres.

The excavation method statement contradicted the geologist report as it was stated that the site was situated on lower coralline limestone when in reality, it is located on much weaker lower globigerina limestone.

Astonishingly, the architect had added a screenshot from Malta’s geological map to prove his point, but this too had contradicted him, as it indicates that the foundation is lower globigerina limestone.

On Wednesday, the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia noted that excavation method statements should include geologists’ input.

Speaking to MaltaToday, president of the Malta Chamber of Geologists Peter Gatt described the mistake as a grievous one, although he admitted that such mistakes are not very rare. Gatt noted that when people other than geologists are tasked with the excavation method statement, mistakes like these are almost inevitable.

The Building and Construction Authority told this newspaper that it was aware of the error and that while demolition could proceed normally, no excavation works were done.

Meanwhile, the BCA administered a €9,000 fine in relation to the illegally closed street, and works on-site are prohibited until the fines are settled.