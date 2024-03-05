Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | YMCA P.2

In the second of a two-part episode, Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni looks at the phenomenon of temping agencies and how workers are being exploited by unscupulous middlemen. Shortly after the publication of their HomeInclusration report, YMCA Malta's foundations was targeted by allegations of misconduct.

Activist Wayne Flask sits down with Christian Inkum and Anthony Camilleri to explore the harrowing realities of migrant workers in construction, and the political background which led to the creation of a new slave economy.

Soundtracked by Hunters' Palace and Sonitus Eco.

Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni EP 4 – Part 1 is available on maltatoday.com.mt.

The series is a joint production between Wayne Flask and Maltatoday, produced on an entirely voluntary basis.