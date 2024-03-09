Labour MEP calls out absence of ministers at women’s march

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has voiced disappointment at the absence of government ministers at yesterday's march in Valletta marking International Women's Day.

In an Instagram post, Engerer praised ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci and Volt co-president Alexia Debono for attending, but pointed out that Randolph De Battista and himself were the only elected politicians to attend.

Women, non-binary, trans people and allies of the feminist movement thronged Valletta’s streets on Friday to mark the occasion, which this year emphasised the need to act collectively for change.

But the MEP did not shy away from pointing out the absence of ministerial representation, parliamentary figures and women-oriented political groups, including those from his own party.

“Yesterday the crowd at the Women's March was the biggest I remember. The vibe was stronger than ever where women, trans, non-binary people and allies are rising in #Malta for rights and justice - for equality," Engerer wrote.

“Yet, I was disappointed. Are we the only country (not led by the far-right) where the Minister/Parliament Secretary for Equality were not present? With a Cabinet of 27 people, shouldn't at least 1 be present? Where was Nisa Laburisti? Where was FOIPN? Why didn't even 1 of the 22 elected women to parliament attend?”

Engerer's outburst is the latest in a series of public manifestations in which he has taken positions that put him at odds with the current PL leadership. Recently in Brussels, along with his partner Randolph De Battista, he protested in favour of legalising abortion in Malta, having been critical of the government's u-turn last year when it tried to soften Malta's draconian anti-abortion legislation.