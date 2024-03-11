[WATCH] Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | Karmenu Micallef

In February 2022, construction worker Karmenu Micallef was killed in Birzebbugia by a truck manoeuvred by his colleague.

The victim's son, Martin, speaks to activist Wayne Flask about the tragedy and its aftermath, the family's struggle for justice, and the shocking behaviour of the police and the judiciary in their regard.

This the last episode of the series, but Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni will return in a few weeks' time with a final episode featuring MDA President Michael Stivala among others.

Episode 5 is soundtracked by Brodu and Robert Farrugia. The series is a joint production between Wayne Flask and Maltatoday, produced on an entirely voluntary basis.

