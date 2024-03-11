‘I want to be remembered for being brave in my darkest moments’: Family of 10-year-old share wish list at her funeral

10-year-old Julia Chetcuti’s life was celebrated at the Lija Parish Church on Monday, after she unfortunately succumbed to cancer last week.

Puttinu Cares and Julia’s mother Rodianne announced her passing away on Thursday, two years after the girl was diagnosed with the disease.

At the back of memorial prayer cards handed out at the end of the funeral, a list drawn up by the young girl was handed out to attendees.

The list features what Julia wanted to be remembered for:

Being brave in my darkest moments

Never giving up (even though it was really hard)

Staying positive when life was like a place that crumbled down into pieces

My love for school and eagerness to learn – St Monica School = my family

Loving films (Especially Harry Potter)

Living day by day because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow

Being a bookworm. Books relax me and take me into a different world

The MaltaToday newsroom extends it condolences to the parents and family of Julia Chetcuti.