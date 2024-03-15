Repubblika President Robert Aquilina to stepdown from role

Repubblika President Robert Aquilina will be stepping down from the role after three years at the NGO’s helm, he announced on Friday morning.

The activist said he will be officially stepping down during the NGO’s Annual General Meeting on Friday evening.

While stepping down from the role of president within the NGO, Aquilina said he will continue to contribute in Repubblika’s ongoing court cases.

Vicki Ann Cremona will be nominated to the role by the Executive Committee. Until then she will be the Acting President.

“I will continue to lead and represent the Repubblika in the cases we have in court against the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General regarding the Pilatus bank criminals and all that is related to the criminal investigation that led us to uncover the fraudulent sale of three Maltese hospitals by Joseph Muscat and his accomplices. I will continue to resist with all my strength Joseph Muscat's desperate attempts to obstruct justice,” Aquilina said on Facebook.

He said the country is at a crucial juncture, stating the ongoing cases will be “instrumental” for “the step forward the country needs to take.”

“Therefore, I will be dedicating all my energy to ensure that these battles of vital importance are fought to the end and bring about the results and developments we need for our country,” he said.

MaltaToday is informed that Aquilina will be appointed Fondazione Falcone coordinator in Malta.