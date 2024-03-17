[WATCH] PN Leader Bernard Grech criticises government's treatment of Gozo

In a fiery speech delivered on Sunday in Nadur, PN leader Bernard Grech condemned what he described as the government's neglectful treatment of Gozo and its citizens.

Addressing party supporters on this sunny day, Grech emphasised the need to end what he called the second-class treatment of Gozitans, particularly in the areas of connectivity and healthcare services.

Grech highlighted the plight of Gozitans who are forced to endure lengthy queues, notably during his recent journey to Gozo where he encountered "massive queues" extending as far as Mellieħa's Red Tower.

He criticised the government's lack of planning, asserting that such inefficiencies showcase a disregard for the well-being of Gozitans.

The PN leader underscored the healthcare disparities between Gozo and Malta, citing instances where Gozitans are compelled to travel to Malta for critical medical treatments unavailable on the sister island.

Grech recounted a conversation with a Gozitan undergoing chemotherapy in Malta, lamenting the discrimination faced by Gozitans in accessing timely and specialized healthcare services.

The PN leader accused the government of prioritising the interests of the mainland over those of Gozo, neglecting the unique needs and characteristics of the sister island. He criticized the government's environmental policies, accusing it of perpetuating the destruction of Gozo's natural landscape while claiming to advocate for environmental preservation.

Amidst the backdrop of an upcoming European election where the PN trails the ruling PL, Grech rallied for change, urging voters to cast their ballots in favor of the PN. He emphasized the importance of voting to effectuate meaningful change, calling on citizens to exercise their democratic right in the upcoming elections.

Grech reiterated his party's commitment to prioritising Gozo's interests, including the construction of a new hospital on the island. He lambasted the government for what he perceived as a failure to fulfill promises and adequately address the needs of Gozitans.

Finally he called upon voters to support the PN in the upcoming local council and European Parliament elections, pledging to lead better within local communities and champion Gozo's interests on the European stage.