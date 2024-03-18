Around 15 tonnes of rubbish collected in four hours after St Patrick’s celebrations

Article updated with correct waste amount after error in government press release

Around 15 tonnes of waste was collected within four hours after St Patrick’s celebrations ended in St Julian’s.

It took a 22-person team from CleanMalta to clean the area, using two refuse vehicles, a high pressure street washer, water bowser, three tipper vans and two fully electric sweepers.

On Monday morning, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and public cleanliness secretary Glenn Bedingfield visited the area and met some of the employees on Monday morning.

“We will show our commitment by working harder so that tourism and public cleanliness move hand in hand,” Bartolo said.

Meanwhile, Bedingfield said that despite the Sunday celebrations, those passing through St Julian’s on Monday will not even notice the activity from the day before.

“It is crucial that the cleansing work is carried out after celebrations are over, but it is equally important that all those who attended do their part to help us take care of our country.”