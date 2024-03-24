Malta only voted for EU defence spend boost after safeguards for neutrality, Abela says

During a Sunday interview on ONE Radio, Abela reacted to the fact that the Nationalist Party had stated that his stance changes depending on whether he is in Malta or Brussels.

During a summit of the European Council on Thursday, the Prime Minister endorsed plans for the EU to significantly raise defence spending and enhance its overall defence readiness and capabilities to meet its needs in the face of growing security threats.

On Sunday, Abela stated that he would have objected the plans if there wasn’t an agreement on safeguards that would ensure Malta’s non-alignment and neutrality principles. The Prime Minister said that he understands the desire for some EU states to boost their economies through defence spending, as well as the desire for safety and reassurance by eastern member states.

Despite this, he noted that all member states’ defence policies and beliefs must be respected.

On Sunday, Abela also spoke about an agreement between Malta, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia to recognise the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for the State to be set up.

The Prime Minister highlighted that one cannot ignore the realities of the tragedies unfolding in Gaza at the moment, while noting the inconsistency of the EU’s clear and firm position on one war (that in Ukraine) and silence on another. He explained that agreement between the four member states also called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire that all hostages are freed, and that humanitarian aid be provided immediately.

Abela drops no hints on consensus on Malta's next President

Abela was asked whether there is a consensus regarding Malta’s next President, to which he responded that, “announcements will be made when the time is right.”

On Saturday, MaltaToday reported that Myriam Spiteri Debono could be approved as the next president by parliament on Wednesday. The former Speaker was proposed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and is understood to have been favourably received by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela noted that the dialogue between him and Grech was respectful.

The Prime Minister looked ahead at another decision that must be taken by himself and Grech in the coming months. For the first time, the Chief Justice will be chosen by a two-thirds majority in parliament, and as is the case of the President’s appointment, there is no anti-deadlock mechanism in place.

Despite this, Abela said that he is convinced that when both parties prioritise the national interest, an agreement can be achieved.