Opposition wants immediate recognition of Palestinian state

The Opposition has called on Malta to immediately recognise Palestine as a state, and not when the conditions are right.

The call was made by Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami following a ministerial statement by the Prime Minister, where he detailed his work at the EU council last week.

Fenech Adami was reacting to a statement issued by Malta, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia last week, who said are ready to recognise the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for the State to be set up.

He said Malta’s recognition of the State of Palestine should be done immediately.

Delivering the ministerial statement, Prime Minister Robert Abela detailed discussions held with UN Secretary General António Guterres before the council meeting, who according to him praised Malta’s work in promoting peace in the UN Security Council.

Abela also said Malta wanted to insist on safeguards which respect its constitution and sovereign parliament in the EU summit conclusions that call for increased defence spending by the bloc.

He said government requested a written legal opinion from the State Advocate to ensure that the conclusions reflected the constitution.

He slammed “senior figures” within European institutions who he claimed sought to promote defence spending, rather than promote peace on the continent.

On the ongoing war in Gaza, the PM welcomed Council conclusions calling for a ceasefire in the region, as well as the release of all hostages and provision of humanitarian assistance, “despite them coming six months too late.”

He also said Malta stressed the auto-defence principle should not be abused, and international law must be respected.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech slammed the PM for his “populist rhetoric”, saying he spoke in a certain manner for partisan purposes in Malta, but went on to vote in favour in Europe.

He said Malta’s neutrality and non-alignment have been protected since Malta’s accession to the EU in 2004.