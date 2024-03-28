Students under pressure of cost of living, call for higher minimum wages

University students have sounded the warning on the rapid increase in cost of living and its impact on students, after wages in Malta failed to keep pace with inflation in 2023.

The KSU’s Education and Social Policy Commission said wages increased by 1.5% last year, while inflation had surged by 5.7% according to data from KPNG.

“Rising expenses for essentials such as housing and food are not just numbers on a page; they represent real hurdles that are affecting students’ access to education and opportunities for academic and personal growth. In particular, the high cost of living is severely limiting students’ ability to participate in enriching programmes like Erasmus,” the Students Council said in a statement.

The KSU said that despite financial support on such programmes, this was not enough to afford rent in most countries.

“Students also wish to engage in student organisations, extracurricular activities, and university events, which contribute significantly to a holistic education, fostering skills and relationships that last a lifetime. However, the current financial pressures mean that many students are unable to participate in these opportunities which contribute to the academic and cultural development of students, offering them unique experiences that extend far beyond the classroom.”

The KSU added that the necessity to work longer hours to cover basic living expenses meant students were missing out on the full university experience, with a detrimental effect on mental health.

The KSU said it supports proposals for a higher minimum wage rising to 60% of the median wage, in line with the EU Directive on Adequate Minimum Wages.

It also called for a change in courses in which a software subscription or any equipment is needed for the fulfilment of such course. “It is essential that there is an institutional licence and financial grants to support students, rather than burdening them with the individual purchase of such software and equipment.”

It called for adequate remuneration for all students in placements.

“KSU wishes to see improvements in terms of the commercialisation of student’s free time, which most of the time includes activities such as going to a restaurant, bar or cinema to spend time with your friends and family. KSU wants to see an increase in green areas, and the introduction of more non-commercialised activities,” the Council said.