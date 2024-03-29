Two earthquakes shake Malta on Good Friday morning

Seismic activity was reported in various parts of Malta following two earthquakes in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group, at around 8:10am local time, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake originated between Crete and the east Libyan border. Two minutes later, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the south of Greece.

The seismic activity was felt by residents all over Malta on Good Friday morning.

According to Greek media, the earthquake struck off the coast of the western Peloponnese and was felt in various parts of the mainland, including Athens.

No infrastructural damage seems to have been reported, as locals were told that they need not worry. Experts further described the earthquake's magnitude as a normal occurrence within the area which is situated between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.

Last year saw various earthquakes shake Malta, however seismologists had assured the public that such seismic activity is normal, given that the islands are surrounded by geological faults that create tremors all around the Mediterranean.