Illegal zoo for Gaffarena’s zebra and llamas, now earmarked for sheep

A sheep farm is being proposed instead of an illegal villa and zoo in Ħaż-Żebbuġ which has been subject to a planning enforcement since 2008.

A previous application by developer Mark Gaffarena – previsouly at the heart of the Old Mint Street property scandal – to regularise the illegal dwelling and animal enclosures inside a rural conservation area, had been refused by the Planning Authority in 2020 and was confirmed on appeal two years later.

Gaffarena had on that occasion proposed the demolition of the 370sq.m illegal structure he owns, in return for having the permit approved.

The only permit ever approved on the total 5,200 sq.m site was an outline permit for stables issued in 2008. Subsequently a full development permit for the proposed stables was turned down. Since then the outline permit has expired.

An analysis of aerial photos taken in the past two decades confirm the site was entirely agricultural and disturbed some time between 2005 to 2007.

Existing developments found on the site include the 370sq.m residence, a 50sq.m swimming pool, 500sq.m of paving, and various animal enclosures spread around the site. All of these were targeted by an enforcement order in 2008.

But the owners of the site have not given up and a new application, this time presented by Josielle Gaffarena, is proposing a sheep farm instead.

But the Environment and Resources Authority has already shot down the application which is still at its initial stages. ERA noted that the dwelling, pool and scattered structures and animal enclosures constructed without valid planning permission have already resulted in “adverse environmental impacts” including “urban sprawl” into the countryside. In its reaction to the application, the ERA concluded that “the change of use of the structures to a sheep farm would not resolve ERA’s concerns” and therefore the proposal is “objectionable”.

The PA’s advisory panel on agriculture is also objecting, noting the excessive size of areas indicated as stores and paving being proposed. The panel asked Gaffarena to provide evidence of “relevant technical experience or relevant technical knowledge” related to sheep farming.

It also asked for a clarification on where Gaffarena intends to relocate the animals presently living on the site. The animals shown in site photos presented to the PA include llamas and a zebra. A block plan of the site also includes enclosures for monkeys, wild cats and parrots.