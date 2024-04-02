Abela marks two years since election: ‘On Sofia inquiry I could have acted more like a father than a lawyer’

Malta’s GDP per capita last year exceeded the eurozone average by one percentage point for the first time, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

This, he said, was the result of government’s policy to foster economic stability by shielding the country from fuel and energy inflation, and more recently food inflation.

Abela said the impact of the Stabbilta scheme introduced in February that reduced the price of 15 food categories, was reflected in official inflation figures. “But the impact went beyond the more than 400 products in the scheme because it kickstarted a price war between supermarkets,” Abela boasted.

He was addressing a press conference in the courtyard at Castille to mark the second anniversary of the current administration. Flanked by his ministers and the Labour parliamentary group, Abela reminisced on the government’s achievements since the 2022 general election.

Economic prosperity, he said, made it possible for the government to give the highest increases in Children’s Allowance and pensions.

What government could have done better

Asked by MaltaToday what could have been done better, the Prime Minister mentioned his actions in the run-up to the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry and the need to consult more.

“In relation to the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry I could have acted more like a father rather than a lawyer but we learnt from that experience and we are on course to implement the recommendations,” Abela replied.

“We also did not consult enough when we put forward certain legislation, something that we also learnt from because through public consultation, legislation can be improved,” he said, a reference to the legal amendments to the Criminal Code that made it possible for abortion to take place if a woman’s life is in danger.

Scant on Gozo hospital, St Luke’s

The Prime Minister said nothing about government’s plans for the promised new Gozo general hospital and the refurbishment of St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals in Gwardamanga.

The three hospitals formed part of the botched concession awarded to Steward Healthcare that was cancelled by the court last year.

He “assured” Gozitans that investment in the Gozo hospital will remain a priority but on plans for a new hospital he only said that consultations are ongoing with all stakeholders.

“We are consulting with medical professionals, something we’ve learnt from the mistakes of the past,” he said, adding that plans for the three hospitals will be announced in due course.

Wied Incita to open for the public

The Prime Minister announced that the Wied Incita area in Attard, currently run by the Environmental Landscapes Consortium, will be open for public use in the coming months.

He said Project Green, the government’s flagship greening agency, was working on several projects