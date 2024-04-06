Msida social housing complex inaugurated

Updated at 11:17 with PN MP's reaction

The Patrick Holland social housing complex in Msida has been inaugurated, as this block is set to provide housing for 102 families.

Minister for social and affordable accommodation Roderick Galdes unveiled the largest-ever social housing project in Msida, aimed at providing housing for 102 families.

Galdes highlighted the government's agenda, saying that government plans to open a total of 442 social housing units from 2022 to the end of the current year. "By the close of 2024, we will have supported 442 families in securing a promising future within decent and dignified homes," he stated.

With an investment of approximately €10 million, the Patrick Holland Complex comprises 102 apartments and 22 garages. The project aims to provide housing while introducing a Community Clinic and retail outlets.

Galdes emphasised the government's commitment to housing initiatives, citing a €50 million investment in record schemes by the Housing Authority.

Architect Samuel Formosa, responsible for the project's design, highlighted its innovative features, including a system for storing recycled water. Despite geographical challenges such as seawater and flooding which is common in the area, the building incorporates underground facilities to collect and repurpose water.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary Emanuel Psaila, Msida Mayor Margaret Baldacchino Cefai, and relatives of Patrick Holland, underscoring the collaborative effort and commitment to social progress in Malta's housing sector. As Minister Galdes concluded, "The progress we've made and aim to continue is a testament to the collaborative effort working towards a common goal."

PN MP says project was started by PN government

Reacting to the news on Friday, PN MP Albert Buttigieg noted that this project had started back in 2010 under a PN government.