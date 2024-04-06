PN lambasts government's spending on 'temporary' diesel-powered plant

The Nationalist Party has strongly criticised the government's recent decision to rent two generators at a staggering cost of €37 million for 47 days.

Labelling this move as amateurism and lack of foresight in energy policy. This statement comes in response to the revelation that the expense for renting these generators has skyrocketed from the initially budgeted €14 million.

Last Friday, MaltaToday reported that UNEC Ltd., owned by Bonnici Brothers, were awarded the tender to build the emergency power plant. The urgent need for the power plant was highlighted by Enemalta chairman Ryan Fava, who had warned that Malta would not have a guarantee on its energy supply without it.

The selection process has raised eyebrows, especially considering the substantial increase in cost and the short-term nature of the rental agreement.

“The cherry on the cake is that the €37 million will be spent over two years so that Enemalta rents two generators that use diesel,” the PN said, as it reminded that the PL had once described the use of heavy fuel oil as “a cancer factory.”

The PN noted that this flip-flopping approach has undermined public confidence in the government's ability to effectively address the country's energy needs and transition towards more sustainable solutions.

In light of these concerns, the PN has called for greater accountability and transparency in energy decision-making, urging the government to prioritise the long-term interests of the Maltese people over short-term gains.

The statement was signed by the PN's spokesperson for Energy, Ryan Callus.

PL reacts

Later on Saturday, the Labour Party said that the PN has no credibility to speak about the energy sector.

The PL said that government strengthened the country's energy supply and introduced initiatives which aim towards cleaner air. The governing party further stated that the diesel-powered plant in question is necessary in case of emergencies.

The PL concluded by saying that the PN introduced the highest energy bills and used coal and heavy fuel oil power stations that made people sick.