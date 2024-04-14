Abela urges electorate to recognise significance of upcoming MEP, local council elections

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged citizens to recognise the significance of the upcoming local council and MEP elections, in the hopes of mobilising the electorate.

In a speech during a PL activity in Rabat, he implored those present not to underestimate the impact of these elections, emphasising their role in shaping the future of Europe, and the nation as a whole.

Abela briefly mentioned the escalating international tensions which are dominating global headlines. Here, he reiterated Malta’s role to promote peace.

Abela used his Sunday sermon to list his government's recent achievements. From improving the working conditions of FSWS workers to opening a new elderly care home in Gozo which had seen endless delays, Abela said that his administration has prioritised social welfare and inclusivity.

Referencing criticism from the Nationalist Party, he defended his government's track record, citing economic stability, job creation, and initiatives like the Stabbilta scheme, which reduced the prices of essential food items.

Abela told his supporters that with regard to the scheme itself, a PN government would abolish such a scheme because, “they never believed in the people.”

The Prime Minister spoke further of the Opposition, saying that, “Others are seeing the 8 June elections as the start of a road that would lead them back to power. Do not let them,” Abela said. He justified this by saying that while the PN is “preoccupied with furthering their personal careers,” the PL is focused on the people.

Abela further slammed the PN, as he told those present that the party does not want to win majorities in local councils so that they can improve the localities.

The Prime Minister said that his party was, “always on the workers’ side,” and that its heart was always in the right place, as he reiterated his call to get out the vote.