Swieqi Local Council says residents do not feel safe in their own homes

The Swieqi Local Council has voiced serious concerns over the presence of suspicious individuals roaming the streets, prompting calls for immediate action from government to bolster security measures.

In a statement on Thursday, the local council said that individuals have been observed taking photos of doors and windows of residences, as well as entering private gardens and driveways. The situation has raised alarm among residents, who fear for their safety in their own homes.

On Wednesday, police arrested three people after they were caught tresspassing on private property in the locality. Police had said that they were informed of three people taking photos of a residence, as they also walked around to the back of the property to have a look inside.

The three individuals, all of Hungarian nationality, were identified on Wednesday morning, and were arrested in St Julian’s, as police investigations are ongoing.

The Swieqi Local Council said that it has been informed of recent break-ins in private residences, adding to the sense of unease within the community. Residents report seeing these individuals repeatedly visiting various streets, closely monitoring the daily movements of residents.

In response, the Swieqi Local Council is urging government to allocate additional resources to the disciplined forces to address the security challenges facing the area. Residents demand swift action to ensure their safety and restore peace of mind.