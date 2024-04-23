[WATCH] Rebecca Buttigieg would not hire employee with sexual harassment allegations

Junior minister for equality Rebecca Buttigieg said she would not rehire an employee accused of sexual harassment within her ministry, after the controversial reinstatement of Clint Axisa at Infrastructure Malta.

Axisa was suspended at Transport Malta after he was accused of sexually harassing employees. But last week, it was revealed that Axisa was rehired at Infrastructure Malta. This decision irked many, including feminist activists and the ADPD.

READ ALSO: Where are Labour’s feminists?

Buttigieg was asked if she would accept an employee with accusations of sexual harassment, to which she responded: “I would not take that decision.”

When asked whether she agreed with those who described the reinstatement as a laugh in the face of sexual assault victims, Buttigieg said that the victims’ protection should come first and foremost.

She reassured journalists that the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the entities in question have the necessary procedures required to decide who should remain suspended from work.

“My message is always that there should be zero tolerance of sexual harassment so that society understands that these are not acceptable crimes,” Buttigieg stated.

As she was pressed on whether she considers the reinstatement as a “zero tolerance” approach, Buttigieg reiterated that the alleged victim’s protection is paramount. The parliamentary secretary encouraged entities to act on reports of sexual harassment so that justice is ensured.