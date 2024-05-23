First 34 employment ‘temping’ agencies receive their license

The first 34 employment agencies, commonly known as temping agencies, have been officially licensed after a new regulations came into effect earlier this year. These laws will be enforced starting June 1.

The licensing ceremony was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul. In his speech, Secretary Ellul emphasised that this milestone represents a historic moment for the labour sector in the country and fulfills another electoral measure.

Secretary Ellul explained that these employment agencies operate in various sectors, including security, healthcare, administrative work, cleaning, specialised hospitality, technical support services, and recruitment of professional workers in different fields.

He noted that licensed operators have met a number of criteria and are required to maintain certain professional standards.

Ellul highlighted that with this reform and the licensing of these agencies, authorities will, for the first time, have visibility and oversight of all operators in the sector, particularly foreign workers registered with them.

He asserted that these laws would ensure that only necessary workers enter the country, preventing exploitation.

“This will help us attract only the skills needed for our economy, focusing on quality rather than quantity, leading to better wages and conditions for workers as well,” he said.

He said the process involved in issuing these licenses is rigorous, having been drafted following discussions with all stakeholders, including the employment agencies and social partners.

“We have created a package of regulations that will not only help protect workers' rights more tangibly but also assist employment agencies in their operations with a stronger and more robust regulatory framework,” he said.

The event also featured speeches by Permanent Secretary Jonathan Vassallo and the Chairperson of the Working Committee, Stephen McCarthy.