'Now everyone knows who the people's traitors are' - Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech has stated that the Vitals inquiry shows who truly are Malta’s traitors.

Speaking in Mellieħa, Grech said that the inquiry which was published by MaltaToday on Sunday, shows that the country is ruled by a “criminal establishment.”

The PN leader blasted Robert Abela, as Grech described him as a Prime Minister held hostage by a devil’s pact which he signed four years ago. He also tore into the fact that Abela knew the fraudulent nature of the hospitals concession before the deal was annulled, and yet still chose to do nothing.

“It’s like we’re watching a political thriller on Netflix,” Grech joked, saying, “Ironically, Joseph, the main actor says he’s finding it difficult to keep his Netflix subscription. But he doesn’t have to watch the film because he wrote it himself.”

Grech’s speech was interrupted when he turned his attention to Muscat who will be charged in court in two days, as PN supporters started chanting “mafia.”

The PN leader described Robert Abela as “hysterical” and “terrified” of his predecessor.

He also addressed a claim made by Abela that the PN is plotting a trap for Labourites who plan to show support for Joseph Muscat before his court appearance. Grech asked Abela, “Are you going to create trouble yourself and then blame us?”

He then described the PN as a party that has suffered violence at the hands of the PL, as he shouted, “You killed Raymond Caruana,” and referenced other violent episodes.

“Are you not ashamed of accusing the PN of violence? The party that, while it was in government, made your father the President of the country,” Grech said addressing Abela.

Grech concluded his speech by highlighting his party’s vision for the country, as he warned voters against “experimenting” with their vote so that they can vote for the PN.