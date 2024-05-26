We’re publishing the Vitals inquiry – here’s what you need to know

MaltaToday is publishing the full proces-verbal of the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals hospitals deal. It’s a 1,200-page document, and we’re here to guide you through what the inquiry contains and the implications of its findings.

What is this document exactly?

This document, known as the proces-verbal, is the magistrate’s conclusions on the investigation based on evidence and testimony. This is the document that is usually sent to the Attorney General for further action.

What’s in it?

At face value, there’s information on the technical experts involved, objects seized during police searches, and most importantly, the magistrate’s findings based on evidence obtained. There is also some background to the concession and preliminary observations. Towards the end of the document are the recommended charges.

Does this include all evidence in the case?

A lot of evidence is put in various appendices which are not included in the document, so the inquiry document itself does not constitute all the evidence in the magistrate’s hands, the Attorney General or police. What this document does include is the findings of the magistrate given the evidence in hand, i.e. the magistrate’s conclusions.

Who is mentioned in the inquiry?

Lots and lots of people, from personal assistants to concession fraud masterminds. However, the ‘key players’ identified in the inquiry (page 1076) are: Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Fearne, Chris Cardona, Edward Scicluna, Ronald Mizzi, Shaukat Ali, Ram Tumuluri, Mark Pawley, Armin Ernst, Ivan Vassallo. These together with: Nexia BT, Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna, Mario Gatt, Christopher Spiteri, Accutor AG, Wasay Batti, Kevin Deguara, David Meli, Deborah Chappell.

Is everyone mentioned in the document guilty of wrongdoing?

No. The people mentioned in the document range from key players that may have done something criminal, to people who simply gave testimony or presented evidence. Some names might have simply been mentioned in passing while testifying in front of the magistrate.

Has the magistrate found anyone to be guilty?

No. In a magisterial inquiry, the magistrate collects all the evidence and then makes recommendations on whether anyone should be accused, and if so, on what basis. This does not mean that the persons are automatically guilty of wrongdoing. Then it is up to the Attorney General to determine how to go forward. The AG has decided in this case to charge everyone recommended by the magistrate without seeking to carry out further investigations. Indeed, none of those charged were interrogated by the police and charges were filed through summons.

Why are you publishing the inquiry?

You can read more about why we’re doing this in our editorial.