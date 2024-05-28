Blocking measures on fixed and mobile phones to start against scam calls

The Malta Communications Authority (MCA) will start implementing blocking measures on all local fixed telephony and mobile providers against the spate of scam calls affecting users.

‘Calling Line Identification (CLI) spoofing’ occurs when the caller maliciously misrepresents the source of the phone call to deceive the recipient, for example, by displaying a phone number associated with a trusted third party, such as a bank or a government department. Such impersonation scams are referred to as ‘vishing’, namely voice calls, typically with spoofed CLIs, that are intended to trick recipients into sharing sensitive, personal or financial information, which is then used to commit fraud or other crimes.

Amidst the surge in scam calls, the MCA has positively noted a concerted effort by various stakeholders to raise awareness on malicious communications and on how to avoid such scams.

Since the majority of scam calls with spoofed CLIs are received in Malta from abroad, local providers operating Malta’s international links with foreign operators are tasked, through this Decision Notice, with implementing specific rule-based filters to block calls that are highly likely to be scam calls.

The blocking measures are intended to protect subscribers from potential scam calls which appear to have a Maltese number. However, these blocks may also affect the ability of end-users to receive phone calls where the Caller ID is a Maltese number starting with ‘1’, ‘2’, or ‘8’.

“Rest assured that calls from Maltese mobile numbers – a Maltese number starting with ‘7’ or ‘9’ – will not be impacted,” said mobile telephony provider GO. “However, call forwarding facilities and calls placed by callers making use of overseas telephony providers that are not authorized to provide services in Malta may be blocked.”

GO will now a new clause (F) in the Fixed Voice Product Terms and Conditions and a new clause (J) in Mobile Product Terms and Conditions, integrated in users’ terms and conditions from 1 July 2024, but the new blocking measures will actually begin on 1st November 2024.

In view of the possible impact on users of call origination services provided by unauthorised overseas telephony providers, such as internet-based or cloud-based telephony services, GO users will be able to verify on 2400-2400 whether the GO fixed line telephony set-up may be affected by this measure.

“If you call this number from a call origination service that is authorised with the MCA, you should hear a recorded message. If you do not hear this announcement, please reach out to the service provider offering you this call origination service to discuss your current setup. The (+356) 2400 2400 number is only to be called from fixed line numbers,” GO said.