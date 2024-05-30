[WATCH] Robert Abela sees nothing wrong with justice minister's remarks on Vitals prosecutors

Video is unavailable at this time.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he sees nothing wrong with justice minister Jonathan Attard commenting on the prosecution’s request for a ‘gag order’ in the case against Joseph Muscat and others implicated in the Vitals scandal.

As he fielded journalists’ questions towards the end of a historic week, Abela was asked whether Attard’s comments on the case were a case of letting the institutions work. “I am marvelled that when a justice minister prudently comments on a request by the Attorney General we call it an attack on an institution…”

On Thursday, justice minister Jonathan Attard said that the prosecution’s request to impose a ‘gagging order’ in the Vitals corruption case was “disproportionate.”

The day before Attard's comments, Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri all hid behind the court's order as they noted that they have been barred from speaking. However, Repubblika later claimed that this was merely deception, as the court only ordered the accused to leave the sharing of evidence to court instead of doing so publically.

Abela blasted the opposition and “NGOs” for attacking the Police Commissioner and the AG herself, as he noted that Attard’s comments do not affect the AG’s work.

When asked if such comments have other implications, Abela replied, “Absolutely not,” adding that the AG’s office has autonomy.

Asked about politicians and whether their statements are fuelling tensions in the country, Abela said that this was not the case with regards to himself. “There are politicians from the opposition that are using discourse which continually creates tension among people,” Abela answered.

The Prime Minister further fielded questions regarding the lack of investigations by the police regarding the Vitals scandal, but stated that he could not comment on the Police Commissioner's work.

He said that in his experience as a lawyer, he learned that the police are usually involved in magisterial inquiries, as he noted that he could not comment on whether the inquiring magistrate “shut the door” for the police during her investigations.

“The last thing we should do as politicians is comment on evidence. That exercise is now trusted by the current inquiring magistrate,” Abela concluded.