Grech tells voters ‘do not experiment with third parties’ in MEP election

Bernard Grech has warned that a vote for third parties and independents on Saturday could lose the Nationalist Party its third seat.

In his final appeal on Thursday, the PN leader pitched the European election as a battle between his party and “the mafia in Castille.”

“The electoral race concerns only one thing – whether the PN elects a third seat. If votes are lost on the small parties and independent candidates, or if you do not go out and vote, this will not happen,” he told supporters at a mass rally held in Siġġiewi’s St Nicholas’ Square.

Hundreds flocked to the square as Grech addressed the final event ahead of the MEP election on Saturday. European Parliament President and the PN’s leading MEP Robert Metsola speaking before the Nationalist leader. Former Maltasong chairperson and entrepreneur Grace Borg also addressed the event.

Grech’s emphasis on third parties and independents comes after independent candidate Arnold Cassola surged in online surveys. The latest MaltaToday survey places him as the fifth-most popular first choice candidate for voters.

The Opposition leader kicked off his speech by thanking candidates, party volunteers and MPs for their contribution during the campaign.

He said the Labour Party is caught in an internal struggle which is destabilising the country.

“As if they are cursed, Labour governments always bring us at cross roads,” he said. “The government is so confused that it does not understand you. The cost of living is rising, and they send you a cheque to vote for them. The traffic problem continues to grow, and they tell you we are the best in Europe.”

Moving on to voting day, the PN leader called on people to not shy away from voting for his party.

“In those few seconds spent alone in the voting booth, ask yourself: ‘Who, if not the Nationalist candidates, can deliver your message to the highest institutions of the Europe Union?” he said.

Grech said Labour had deceived people in promising them “a movement”, and ended up empowering a select few who were set on “making money and getting power.”

“We do not play games with your, your families and your children’s future. […] With us, you know where you stand,” he said.

He concluded by delivering a “message of hope”. “Whoever you are, whatever you believe in, whoever you voted for in the past – it does not make a difference. When this country calls you, you know her voice. That is why the 8 June will be the first step towards the change you want to see.”

Addressing voters in Siġġiewi, he said the PN has stopped Labour from stealing away their council.

The Court has ordered some 99 people who switched their current address to that of a government housing block in Siġġiewi still under construction, to have their identity card reverted to their original registered addresses.

The tenants switched their registered address to the government housing block in Mdina Street, which is yet to be completed, leading the Nationalist Party to file 99 court applications asking the court to switch the residents’ addresses back to their current homes.

The party accused Labour of gerrymandering the Siġġiewi locality by making sure it retains its majority in the locality, which the PL won in 2019 with a majority of just 70 votes.

“The facts back that we are here for you,” he told supporters.

‘We could do much more if we have three MEPs in Europe’ – Metsola

Welcomed with cheers by Nationalist supporters, Roberta Metsola said the Nationalist MEP delegation were not been held back despite only having two members.

“We were not held back, but imagine how much more we could do if we were three MEPs,” she told supporters.

The EP President said the past five years have shown her that “when we work together, we can achieve our goals.”

“Don’t lose faith, don’t let them tell you we have enough votes, or that you do not need to vote,” she said. “Every vote counts.”

She said people should vote for every Nationalist candidate on the ballot sheet.

“Others are asking for your mandate to save their skin. I am asking for your trust so I can repay you with a better future,” she said. “A future which offers trust, a future with opportunity for young people and youths.”

Metsola concluded her speech by saying she and the other Nationalist candidates will give the country a better future.

“We will not let you down,” she said.