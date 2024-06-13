New transformer at Buġibba Distribution Centre will strengthen capacity by 50%

Enemalta’s investment at the Buġibba Distribution Centre is set to reinforce the centre’s capacity by 50%, thanks to the installation of a brand new transformer.

With the project on track to be completed by the end of this month, the extension will strengthen electricity services to about 25,000 consumers in this region.

The Distribution Centre (DC), connected to multiple substations, distributes electricity services to consumers in Qawra, St Paul’s Bay, and Buġibba.

During a site visit, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Enemalta executive chairperson Ing. Ryan Fava expressed their gratitude to the dedicated team of engineers and technicians.

Enemalta is currently undergoing efforts toward strengthening the national grid on multiple levels.

“The energy demand in this area is on the rise, particularly during the summer months. As part of the reinforcement works that Enemalta is carrying out across Malta and Gozo, we have also scheduled the strengthening of this area. The installation of an additional transformer translates into both an increased capacity as well as providing Enemalta with further resilience as the demand increases,” Minister Miriam Dalli said, thanking workers for their efforts.

Fava explained the new power transformer carries a 30MVA capacity. This will help in better distribution of our demand in these areas especially in peak demand periods.

Enemalta will also see the extension of the remote operation and monitoring for the new transformer, that will allow engineers to monitor and remotely control the new transformer from Enemalta’s control room in Marsa.

Enemalta is actively working on the development of new distribution centres in Naxxar and Siġġiewi, which are currently in advanced procurement and planning stages.

In December, Enemalta issued a call for offers to upgrade the distribution centre in Msida with new switchgear, transformers, and other equipment. Enemalta is also planning to extend the distribution centre in St. Andrew’s, Pembroke.

In a separate project launched in December, Enemalta laid more than 70km of new underground cables in different localities to increase new alternative connections that will reduce network disruptions while facilitating quicker restoration of service when such difficulties arise.