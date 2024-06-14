Education Minister disagrees with MCAST decision to have students searched by police on campus

In a Facebook post on Friday, Grima stated that the environment on campus should be much different than this, stating that he would be, "getting involved in the decision immediately."

Grima distanced himself from the decision as he explained that it was taken on an administrative level, and that it does not enjoy his support on a policy basis. While acknowledging "challenges and incidents" that occur on every campus, he noted that the situation in MCAST does not merit such drastic actions.

Last March, a police report was filed against a student, who allegedly hit a lecturer during a test at MCAST Paola. A few days later, the student then asked the police to investigate abuse from his lecturer, claiming that what was seen in the video was the culmination of a toxic atmosphere nurtured by the lecturer, which stemmed from unnecessary shouting and indecent language directed at the student.